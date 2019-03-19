Jono SNOWDEN

  • "Devastated to hear this news. It was an honour and a..."
    - Ross Keany
  • "Pete, Jane, Mitchell, Mathew, Erica, Katie and Everly - we..."
    - Alan Boniface
  • "Thinking of you all and sending our heartfelt love and hugs..."
    - Julie Boniface
  • "Jane, Pete, Mitch, Matthew and the wider Snowden family -..."
    - Vaughan Spurdle
  • "Jane and Pete I'm so saddened to read that Jono has passed..."
    - Sindy Jones

SNOWDEN,
Jono (Jonathan Ryan):
Peacefully on 17 March 2019, Jono was farewelled surrounded by family and love at home, aged 33. Cherished and beloved fiancé of Katie, treasured son of Jane and Pete, best friend and brother of Mitch, Mathew and Erica, and adored uncle of Everly. In preference to flowers, donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated in recognition of the care and support given to Jono and the family. A celebration of Jono's life will be held at the New Plymouth Golf Club on Friday afternoon (22 March). Time to be confirmed.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
