SNOWDEN,
Jono (Jonathan Ryan):
Peacefully on 17 March 2019, Jono was farewelled surrounded by family and love at home, aged 33. Cherished and beloved fiancé of Katie, treasured son of Jane and Pete, best friend and brother of Mitch, Mathew and Erica, and adored uncle of Everly. In preference to flowers, donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated in recognition of the care and support given to Jono and the family. A celebration of Jono's life will be held at the New Plymouth Golf Club on Friday afternoon (22 March). Time to be confirmed.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019