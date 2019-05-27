LOBBAN,
Joseph Graeme (Joe):
9 June 1988 - 24 May 2019
Sweetheart and best friend of Sammy. Adored dadda to Jaycee, Kyla and Joey (dog). Dearly loved son of Sally and Karl. Proud big brother to Xavier and Liarah. Cherished grandson of Bruce and Joyce. Treasured nephew of Jamie, Heather and Nichola. Admired 'best cousin' to Cole, Thomas and Jude. Precious friend to Tahi, Don, Cory and Willow and extended whanau. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at Knox Church Community Centre, 17 Grey Street, Waitara on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Awanui Cemetery at 2.30pm.
"Taken from a world where the good die young."
"Forever in our hearts."
Arohanui
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 27, 2019