Joseph (Joe) LOBBAN

Guest Book
  • "We will remember Joseph as a gentle person with a big..."
    - Rose and Shannon
  • "We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Joseph and..."
    - St Patrick's School, Kaponga
  • "Sending lots of love to Sammy, Jaycee and Kyla. Our..."
    - Richard, Lydia, Riley, Zoe and Emma Holt
  • "So sad to hear - RIP mate and condolences to Sammy , kids ..."
    - Jarrod Hastie
  • "Our love,thoughts and prayers are with you all."
    - Elizabeth & Rodney Hancock
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

LOBBAN,
Joseph Graeme (Joe):
9 June 1988 - 24 May 2019
Sweetheart and best friend of Sammy. Adored dadda to Jaycee, Kyla and Joey (dog). Dearly loved son of Sally and Karl. Proud big brother to Xavier and Liarah. Cherished grandson of Bruce and Joyce. Treasured nephew of Jamie, Heather and Nichola. Admired 'best cousin' to Cole, Thomas and Jude. Precious friend to Tahi, Don, Cory and Willow and extended whanau. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at Knox Church Community Centre, 17 Grey Street, Waitara on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Awanui Cemetery at 2.30pm.
"Taken from a world where the good die young."
"Forever in our hearts."
Arohanui
logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.