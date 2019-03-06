OKEY, Joyce May (Joy):
Peacefully at home on Sunday 3 March 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Ross. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn & Trevor Philips, Ron (deceased) & Sue & Graeme, Bill, Sherri & Matt Simon. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to The Okey Family c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312, or left on Joy's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/joy. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 322 Mangorei Road, New Plymouth, on Friday 8 March 2019, at 1.00pm. After which in Joy will be laid to rest with Ross in Te Henui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019