LYON,
Judith (nee Ellingham):
Passed away peacefully at home on 26th April 2019, at 7.00am, surrounded by family after a long battle. We said goodbye to our beloved rock, aged 67. Loving wife of Terry, mum to Hannah, Emily and Josh. Grandma of Remy, sister of John and Paul, and dear friend of Michelle and Beth. Her kindness touched the lives of everyone around her. She will sadly be missed but remain in our hearts forever. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019