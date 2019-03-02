Judith SHAW

    Published in: Taranaki Daily News

SHAW, Judith Ann (Judy):
Unexpectedly at Tainui Rest Home on Wednesday 27 February 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Don (Buddy). Loving and respected Mum and mother-in-law of Dianna and Lawrence Fenerty, Fiona, Alison and James, Jeffrey and Hope. Cherished Grandma of Russell, Lilian; Jack; Julia; Amanda, Jed, Harrison, Mackenzie, and Nana of Elyse, and Riley. Loved sister of Aldeen (deceased), David and Dorothy, Ian, and Lea. Messages for the Shaw family may be sent c/- Eagars Funerals, PO Box 75, Stratford, or left on her tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/judy. According to Judy's wishes a private family service will be held.

