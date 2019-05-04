FORBES, June Meryl:
Peacefully and with dignity, June passed away after a short illness on Monday 29th April 2019, aged 89 years. Wife of the late Brian Forbes. Loved and treasured Mum of Carol Pickering, Kate and Ian Knott, and Lyn and Kevin Earley. Much loved Nana of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Beloved Aunt of Lance and Helen Read. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Thornleigh Park Rest Home who so caringly nursed Mum through her last few days. Respecting Mum's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 4, 2019