Kathryn HINTON

  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time...."
    - Ian & Frances Jenkins
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. RIP Kathryn Deepest..."
    - John Kennard
  • "It is with great sadness we hear about the passing of our..."
    - Taranaki Offroad Racing Club
  • "Lots of love to the Hinton and Benefield families.Kathryn..."
    - COLLEEN Dent
  • "I'm so sorry to hear Kathryn has passed. She is remembered..."
    - Karen Jordan

HINTON, Kathryn Joy:
Passed away peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Friday 15 February 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved Wife of David. Adored Mum of Carl and Nicola, Paula and Scott. Cherished Nana of Laura. The family would like to acknowledge the amazing nursing team at Hospice for their care of Kathryn and to all our family and friends for your excellent support. Messages to the Hinton family can be sent c/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Or heavenaddress.com
A service for Kathryn will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Stratford on Wednesday 20 February 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by burial at Kopuatama Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019
