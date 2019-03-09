HINTON, Kathryn Joy:
David, Carl, Nikki, Laura, Paula and Scott would like to thank our friends, family and staff for their kindness and support before and after Kathryn's passing. Also, to the kind people who sent flowers and cards, this was very comforting at a difficult time for us. A special thank you to the staff at Taranaki Hospice, your care for Kathryn and ourselves was over and above and we will always be grateful to you caring people and that beautiful place. To all the people who took time out to attend a celebration of Kathryn's life and the tributes given by friends and family, thank you. Also, a personal acknowledgement to John Mattock and the team at Brian Darth Funeral Services for your professionalism, compassion and guidance at this difficult time. Kathryn would have been amazed at the support you have all given us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as there are too many people to personally thank.
Kathryn will always be remembered and always
in our hearts.
Rest in peace
our beautiful lady.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019