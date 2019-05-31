COTTER-CHILDS,
Kelly Maree:
Peacefully at home with her family on Thursday 30 May 2019, aged 34. Cherished wife of Simon. Beloved daughter of Maree and Wayne Broadmore, and Murray and Lyndal. Awesome sister of Andrew and Talya, Jared, Karl, Lisa and Andy, Shane, Letitia and Jason. Loved Aunty of Mitchell, Scarlett, Joel, Alex, Nina, and Hunter.
Will be sadly missed by
all who loved her –
especially Rocky!
In preference to flowers, a donation to the Friedreich Ataxia Research Association New Zealand would be welcomed and can be made online at fara.org.nz or may be left at Kelly's service. Messages to Kelly's family can be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/kelly. A service to celebrate Kelly's life will be held at the Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 5 June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
