78 years young. Peacefully passed at home as he wished. Much loved son of Mab and Stan. Devoted husband to June. Adored and admired Dad to Vicki, Craig and Shelley. Respected father-in-law to Huddy, Lianne and Neville. Cherished Grandad to Holly, Rebecca, Sam Courtney, Maddy, Olivia and their partners. Fun loving Great-Grandad and life coach to Ella and Leo.

A true gentleman.

A guiding light to many.

And loved by all who knew him.

A huge heartfelt thank you to Hospice Taranaki, your care and support for Kelvin has been outstanding. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Eaton family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. A celebration of Kelvin's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 2.00pm.







