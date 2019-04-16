BROWN, Kenneth (Ken):
His final ship set sail in his 90th year on Friday 12 April 2019. Beloved husband of Faye, married for almost 47 years. Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Kristina and Daniel, and Emma and Greg. Missed by his doggy Alfie. Loved by all his extended family in New Zealand and England. All messages can be sent C/- 'Family of K. Brown' Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Ken's life will be celebrated at Fitzroy Holy Trinity, 12 Henui Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday
17 April 2019, at 2.00pm. Followed by a private committal service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019