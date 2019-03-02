KOPPERT, Kerry David:
Suddenly and peacefully surrounded by family at Waikato Hospital on Thursday, 28th February 2019. Aged 75 years. Loved husband of Dallas. Loved step-father of Karen and Brian; David and Dee; Howie and Fiona. Loved grandad to Robert and Lance, Vicki and Koni, Jaymee Rose. Great-grandad to Baylee, Blake and Braylyn. Loved brother to Jennifer and the late Garth. All messages to Kerry's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Kerry at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth on Tuesday, 5th March at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019