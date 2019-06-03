Kevin MORRIS

Guest Book
  • "A lovely man now at peace. I will never forget you or all..."
    - Cherie Riley
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

MORRIS, Kevin Alexander:
On May 31, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving family, aged 77 years. Treasured husband of Cushla; dearly loved father of Tracylee and Todd; father-in-law of Ash and Michael; fun loving Kev of Brad and Michelle, Kyle and Olivia, Reneka and Anton, and Ryan; great Kev of Connor and Kyran. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Roger and Gabrielle, Pat and Kay. A service to celebrate Kev's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 3 to June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.