MORRIS, Kevin Alexander:
On May 31, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving family, aged 77 years. Treasured husband of Cushla; dearly loved father of Tracylee and Todd; father-in-law of Ash and Michael; fun loving Kev of Brad and Michelle, Kyle and Olivia, Reneka and Anton, and Ryan; great Kev of Connor and Kyran. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Roger and Gabrielle, Pat and Kay. A service to celebrate Kev's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 3 to June 6, 2019