POMANA, Kevin Lance
(Billy Hikurangi Brown):
Billy passed away peacefully at home on 1st June 2019, aged 59. Treasured soulmate of Christine. Loved and proud father and father-in-law of Natasha, Shannon & Hone, Hayley, Chelsea, Braeden & Jah Jah. Adored Papa Bill to all his Mokopuna. All messages to 'The Pomana Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. The celebration of Billy's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 4th June at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 3, 2019