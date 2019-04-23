WILLIAMS, Laureen Ruby:
Sadly passed peacefully at the Cottage Rest Home in Opunake on Good Friday 19th April 2019. Dearly loved and loving wife of Geoff (Opunake). Much loved mum of Deborah (Opunake), Geoff and Carol (Hawera), and Lorianne and Greg Jordan (New Plymouth). Loved grandma of Monique and Brendan, Geoffrey, Delwyn and Paul, Deanna and Ricky, Aleisha and Michael, Hayley and Corey, and their respective families. Friends are invited to join with us in celebrating Laureen's life at St Barnabas' Anglican Church, Tasman St, Opunake, on Friday 26th April 2019, commencing at 11.00am, with private cremation thereafter. Messages C/- 31 Allison St, Opunake 4616.
