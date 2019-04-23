Laureen WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "Uncle Merv and all the kids and grandkids I am thinking of..."
    - Trish Mundt
  • "Merv and family With our love and sympathy to you all in..."
    - Judy Barr
  • "To all of you big hugs all the memories we had of Laureen..."
    - Christine Bosworth
  • "To Geoff and family. So sorry to hear the passing of..."
    - Mary Davis
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

WILLIAMS, Laureen Ruby:
Sadly passed peacefully at the Cottage Rest Home in Opunake on Good Friday 19th April 2019. Dearly loved and loving wife of Geoff (Opunake). Much loved mum of Deborah (Opunake), Geoff and Carol (Hawera), and Lorianne and Greg Jordan (New Plymouth). Loved grandma of Monique and Brendan, Geoffrey, Delwyn and Paul, Deanna and Ricky, Aleisha and Michael, Hayley and Corey, and their respective families. Friends are invited to join with us in celebrating Laureen's life at St Barnabas' Anglican Church, Tasman St, Opunake, on Friday 26th April 2019, commencing at 11.00am, with private cremation thereafter. Messages C/- 31 Allison St, Opunake 4616.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
