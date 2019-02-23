Acknowledgement

HICKEY, Leo:

(Opunake). Ann, Chris, Graham, Darrell, Lynette, Bronwyn, and families, would like to thank everybody involved with Leo's care and for the kind thoughts after his passing. The funeral service, led by Father Vijay and Father Tom Lawn, and supported by all who attended, was a fitting tribute to a special gentleman. Leo loved his community and was a quiet but huge contributor. He would be amazed at the turnout to celebrate his life and truly humbled by the attention. We appreciate the long distances people travelled to honour him and he would have been impressed at the effort made. Many thanks to all of the people who visited Leo and sent messages during the past year. Kind regards to all of the staff at Jean Sandel for their kindness, care and appreciation of Leo's sense of humour. Huge gratitude to Eagars for their professional and personal approach and guidance at a difficult time. Sincere thanks to Margaret Hurley for the service music, the Opunake Lions and Lakeside Lions for the guard of honour, the Lakeside Lions for catering after the farewell and the Opunake Golf Club. Thanks for all the beautiful flowers, cards, stories and baking that was shared. Many thanks for the donations to the Stroke Foundation. Please accept this as an acknowledgement to everybody who has been involved in Leo's life and have kept him in their thoughts.

Remember Leo's dash 1937-2019



