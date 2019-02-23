Acknowledgement

VAN DILLEN,

Leo Maria and Hermina (Miny) Alberdina Theresia:

On 29 January 2019, Miny's soul and spirit were finally released to soar high in the clouds and meet the warm embrace of her beloved Leo, who left us on 11 June 2018. We would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy at the loss of our much loved father (Opa) and mother (Oma). Our heartfelt thanks go to the Molly Ryan Retirement Village who cared for Leo and Miny with such compassion and respect. Special thanks also to Leo and Miny's friends who made time to visit them at Molly Ryan, particularly as Miny's health deteriorated. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Leary family for all the love and care they have shown to Leo and Miny over the years. Thank you to those who were able to attend the funerals of Leo and Miny; some travelling long distances to do so. We were humbled by the love and support shown to us during these difficult times. Special thanks to Paul Moffitt at W Abrahams Funeral Home – your guidance and support was outstanding. Our heartfelt thanks to Father Craig and Father Simon for leading us in celebrating two lives well-lived and entrusting Leo and Miny into the hands of our Lord. Finally, our thanks to our beloved Oma and Opa for teaching us all about the importance of family.

Famille is niet alleen een belangrijk ding. Het is alles.

(Family is not only an important thing.

It is everything.)

Regards - Ron van Dillen, Anna and John Brbich, Frances van Dillen, and Terry van Dillen and Sharyn Titchener.



