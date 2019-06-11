Leslie SHOTTER

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you Auntie Marie, Barry,Bruce,Jeanette and..."
    - Andrea Moran
  • "Lots of love and condolences. Thinking of you at this..."
    - Owen and Kylie REYNOLDS
  • "Our sincere condolences Marie & family You are in our..."
    - Bev Cousins
  • "Our thoughts are with you all"
    - Grant & Debbie Morris
  • "To Marie and family our sincere sympathy on the passing of..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

SHOTTER,
Leslie George (Les):
Peacefully at Jean Sandel Rest Home, on Saturday 8th June 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Ann (Brisbane), Bruce and Annette (New Plymouth), Donald (dec), and Jeanette (New Plymouth). Much loved Grandpa to Hayley and Greg, Aaron, Lisa and Chris, Becky and Jaen; Cameron and Hannah, Ashleigh and Andrew; Amber-Rose and Jack, Lowell and Sarah, and Jakob, and to his eight great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to Jean Sandel Hospital staff for their love and care for Les. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Les will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 14th June 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 11, 2019
