GRINDLAY, Lewis Noel:
Passed away suddenly at Bay Of Islands Hospital on 3rd April 2019. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Doreen (Dennie). Much loved and respected father of Bruce (son) and Honey and their whanau, Clive (son) and Michelle and whanau, Darrell and whanau, John (son) and Donna and their whanau. Always in our hearts. Celebration Service to be held at Cornerstone Church, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 1.00pm for open casket viewing, 2.00pm service, to be followed by private cremation. Any correspondence to 29a Peacock Garden Drive, Kerikeri 0230. He will rest forever in our Saviour's everlasting arms.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019