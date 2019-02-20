THOMPSON, Linda:
23.3.1950 – 15.2.2019
Linda passed away peacefully, at New Plymouth Base Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Helane Ford, Andrew and Stephanie Ford and loving nannan to their children. Loved daughter of the late Bob and Betty Thompson. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of John Thompson, Keith and Bernadette Thompson, Jill and Peter Duxfield. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Respected and loving friend of former husband Eric Hylton. Respecting Linda's wishes her funeral service has been held.
a simple cremation
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019