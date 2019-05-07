WILKES, Linley Ellen:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 5th May 2019. Dearly loved Mum of Robyn and Paul. Cherished Nan of Jara, Adehl and Libby. Loved Great Nan to Paige, Cruze and Manaia. Loved Aunty to Sally, Max and Debbie. Grateful thanks to Jean Sandel staff for their wonderful care of Mum. Messages may be shared online at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to the Wilkes family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth.
A service to celebrate the life of Linley will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth on Thursday 9th May at 2:00pm. Followed by private cremation at The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, Bell Block.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 7 to May 8, 2019