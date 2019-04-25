HALDANE, Lionel James:
At Taranaki Base Hospital with family by his side on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, aged 90. Much loved husband for 68 years of Sylvia. Treasured and respected father and father-in-law of Gaye and Dave Bromwich (Havelock North), and Neil and Di. Cherished Granpa of Lionel and Tracey, Tessa and Facundo (Wellington), and Tracey (Auckland). Great-Granpa of Luke and Amber. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Eva and Bob Kirk, Gladys and Allen Lovell, Pat and Bob Read, Fay and Clyde Hinz, and Dennis Kelly, Treve, Andrew and Maureen (all deceased), and Noeline and Glenys Haldane. Friends are invited to join with us in celebrating Lionel's life at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 27th April 2019 at 10.30am, followed by cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019