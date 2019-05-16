WHITTAKER, Lois Olive:
Passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare on Tuesday 14th May 2019, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Cherished mother of Jean and Gary Brewer (Tawa). Treasured nana of Richard and Charlotte (Dubai), David and Caroline (Chamonix), Andrew and Emma (Christchurch), and Kate (Auckland). Loved great-nana of Alex, twins George and Sylvie, Charlie and Amelie, Elsie and Maggie, Eddie, and twins Stella and Olive. Twin sister of Joyce Mullar, sister of Gordon and George King, Harold (dec), Betty (dec), Eunice (dec) and Iris (dec).
A service to celebrate the life of Lois will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High St, Hawera, on Saturday 18th May, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications addressed to the family of Lois Whittaker to PO Box 56027, Tawa 5249.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 16, 2019