COLLINS, Lorna Fay (Fay)
(nee Whitmore):
Peacefully in New Plymouth on Sunday 21 April 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved wife of Daniel (deceased). Loved Mum of Lynda and Ian (Roly), and Bill and Sarah. Adored Nana of Deborah and Noho, Rachel and Herb, and Sarah and Chris and their families. Messages to the Collins family can be left on Fay's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/fay. A donation in her memory to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to remember Fay will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Monday 29 April 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019