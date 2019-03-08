MOORE,
Madeline Eva (Madge):
Peacefully with family by her side at Maryann Rest Home and Hospital, Stratford, on Thursday, 7th March 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Andy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeanette and Les Hoskings; Pat and Colleen; Barry and Jocelyn; Margaret and Peter Reynolds; John and Jannine; Anne and Mark Hargreaves; Kay and Karl Stratton. Loved nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Moore family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Madge at the All Saints Anglican Church, King Edward Street, Eltham, on Monday, 11th March at 11.30am. Followed by the burial at The Eltham Cemetery, Eltham.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019