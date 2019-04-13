Acknowledgement

MOORE,

Madeline Eva (Madge):

Madge's family sincerely thank all those who supported us at the time of Mum's recent passing. Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral service and for the floral tributes, cards, food hampers, baking and kind messages on the heaven address page. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal "Thank You". Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Marire Rest Home and Maryann Rest Home and Hospital, Gaylene Anderson for the wonderful funeral service and Brian and Pamela, at Brian Darth Funeral Services, for their friendly, caring professional guidance. We are externally grateful to you all.

"A Chapter completed, a page is turned, a life well lived,

a rest well earned."



