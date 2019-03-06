ALLPORT,
Margaret Adair Docherty:
Peacefully at Maida Vale Rest Home on Monday 4th March 2019, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late James and the late Joseph Aitken. Dearly loved mum and mum-in-law of John and Liz Aitken, Yvonne and the late Dennis, and Shirley Cairns. Fun loving Nana and Nana Pegs to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all Scottish family. All messages to the Allport family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Margaret will be held in Abraham's Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, Bell Block on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 4.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019