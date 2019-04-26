CLARK,
Margaret Bernadethe:
Peacefully at Trinity Rest Home, Hawera, on Thursday 25th April 2019. Aged 68 years. Loved long time friend of Les, loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Rochelle (Wanganui), Susan and Andrew Heal (Midhurst), Richard and Katie (Dunedin), Karen and Noel Angell (Hawera), loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved sister of Alby Schuler and the late Werner Schuler, much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. All messages to the Clark family can be sent c/- PO Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Rosary prayers will be on Sunday 28th at 7.00pm at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Hawera. Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated on Monday 29th April 2019 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019