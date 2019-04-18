Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully on 17th April 2019, at Brydon Court Lifecare, with family by her side, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Much loved Mum of Kay and Michael, Craig and Noela, Ross and Sheena, and Bruce. Treasured Granny of John, Hamish, Fergus, Kent, Finn, Isabella, Aimee, and Liam. Special sister of Ian, and Jan.

A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Robert Gibson Memorial Hall, Tauhuri Street, Manaia, on Tuesday 23rd April, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Manaia RSA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications addressed to the family of Margaret Duffus c/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.







