HUTTON,
Margaret May (Spice):
It is with great sadness we are informing friends and family of the passing of our mother, mum-in-law and nana, Margaret Hutton. After a rocky bout of hospital visits and complications she passed away on 8 March 2019, aged 91 years. A much loved mother, mum-in-law and Nana to Eric, Gary, Jamie, Cody, Jocelyn and Roy, Jared and Daryin, Declyn, Farryn and Keith, Krishan, Harper, Christine and Tui, Matthew, Fina, Aaron, Rodney and Annie, Jamie and Brett, Alanna, Marshall, Brian (deceased), Paul, Alastair and Maria, Alex, Arianna and Danny, Carter and Ben. We do acknowledge there are many people she cherished very deeply, to whom we send our love for that special place you occupied in her heart, we thank you. According to Margaret's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019