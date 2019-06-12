MOORHEAD,
Margaret Anne:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 9 June 2019. Loving wife to the late Brian. Much loved Mum and best friend of Stephen and Catherine; Robyn and Derek and the late Grant. Cherished Nana of Claire and Nathan, Ellen and Matt, Matthew and Lachlan.
"Always Remembered"
A service for Margaret will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Monday 17 June at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ would be appreciated.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 12, 2019