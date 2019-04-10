Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 8 April, at her Summerset Home, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Ian, and treasured Mum of Chris & Roger Dobson, Bruce, Jeannette, and Gwynna. Adored Nan of Hayden, Renee, Jacqui, and Wiremu; Joshua, Jamie, and Jacinta; Justin, Mathew, the late Michael, and Terressa. Special Great-Nana to Tyson, Annabella, Alice, Lydia, Rueben, Indie, Elsie and Old Nana to Troy, Phoebe, and Max. Two more great-grand babies on the way she didn't get to hold. Dearly loved by all her extended family and many friends.

Marge's love and devotion to us all is immeasurable.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Summerset Mountain View. In preference to flowers a donation in Marge's memory to The Blind Foundation Puppy Appeal may be made and left at the service – in honour of her support for this cause. Friends and family are invited to share personal time with Marge at Chris & Roger's home: 1395 Carrington Road. A celebration of this special lady's life will be held at her place of worship, St Chad's Anglican Church, Omata Road, New Plymouth, on Friday, 12 April 2019 at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow.







ALDRIDGE, Margery:Passed away peacefully on Monday, 8 April, at her Summerset Home, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Ian, and treasured Mum of Chris & Roger Dobson, Bruce, Jeannette, and Gwynna. Adored Nan of Hayden, Renee, Jacqui, and Wiremu; Joshua, Jamie, and Jacinta; Justin, Mathew, the late Michael, and Terressa. Special Great-Nana to Tyson, Annabella, Alice, Lydia, Rueben, Indie, Elsie and Old Nana to Troy, Phoebe, and Max. Two more great-grand babies on the way she didn't get to hold. Dearly loved by all her extended family and many friends.Marge's love and devotion to us all is immeasurable.Special thanks to the caring staff at Summerset Mountain View. In preference to flowers a donation in Marge's memory to The Blind Foundation Puppy Appeal may be made and left at the service – in honour of her support for this cause. Friends and family are invited to share personal time with Marge at Chris & Roger's home: 1395 Carrington Road. A celebration of this special lady's life will be held at her place of worship, St Chad's Anglican Church, Omata Road, New Plymouth, on Friday, 12 April 2019 at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers