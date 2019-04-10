ALDRIDGE, Margery:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 8 April, at her Summerset Home, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Ian, and treasured Mum of Chris & Roger Dobson, Bruce, Jeannette, and Gwynna. Adored Nan of Hayden, Renee, Jacqui, and Wiremu; Joshua, Jamie, and Jacinta; Justin, Mathew, the late Michael, and Terressa. Special Great-Nana to Tyson, Annabella, Alice, Lydia, Rueben, Indie, Elsie and Old Nana to Troy, Phoebe, and Max. Two more great-grand babies on the way she didn't get to hold. Dearly loved by all her extended family and many friends.
Marge's love and devotion to us all is immeasurable.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Summerset Mountain View. In preference to flowers a donation in Marge's memory to The Blind Foundation Puppy Appeal may be made and left at the service – in honour of her support for this cause. Friends and family are invited to share personal time with Marge at Chris & Roger's home: 1395 Carrington Road. A celebration of this special lady's life will be held at her place of worship, St Chad's Anglican Church, Omata Road, New Plymouth, on Friday, 12 April 2019 at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019