ALDRIDGE, Margery:
Marge's family sincerely thank the many friends and extended family, who have supported them through the process of Marge's passing. We are immensely grateful. Perusing the hundreds of cards and letters we have kept since her stroke almost
4 years ago, make us realise how loved she was, and this has helped us at this time. Thank you to all who sent cards and flowers, made home visits, the personal phone calls, and attendance at her Funeral Service. Thank you for your donations to the Blind Foundation. A special thank you to Marge's loyal and kind friends, your visits and letters brightened her day, throughout the long period she lived with the effects of the devastating stroke.
A wonderful lady now at peace who will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
Thank you all for being a part of the fabric of her life.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 18, 2019