Acknowledgement

ALDRIDGE, Margery:

Marge's family sincerely thank the many friends and extended family, who have supported them through the process of Marge's passing. We are immensely grateful. Perusing the hundreds of cards and letters we have kept since her stroke almost

4 years ago, make us realise how loved she was, and this has helped us at this time. Thank you to all who sent cards and flowers, made home visits, the personal phone calls, and attendance at her Funeral Service. Thank you for your donations to the Blind Foundation. A special thank you to Marge's loyal and kind friends, your visits and letters brightened her day, throughout the long period she lived with the effects of the devastating stroke.

A wonderful lady now at peace who will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Thank you all for being a part of the fabric of her life.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 18, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers