BILLITT,
Maria Sophia Martijna:
On 11th June 2019, our beloved Maria (Riet) Billitt (née Littooij), aged 95 years old, passed away peacefully at Molly Ryan Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur Billitt. Loved sister of Jaap Littooij and Ans Littooij (Netherlands). Special and loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews, in particular Jan-Jaap and Li Littooij and their sons Benyamin and Dominique, Lydia and Pieter Wismans-Littooij and their daughters Rozemarijn, Annelot and Leonoor. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Molly Ryan for their dedicated and loving care of Riet. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Rangimaire hospice will be appreciated. A celebration of Riet's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Henui Street, Fitzroy, on Saturday 15th June 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 13, 2019