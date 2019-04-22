CLARK, Marie Valmai:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie CLARK.
On Saturday 20 April, at Tauranga. Dearly loved wife of the late John Steele Clark, formerly of Thames and Coroglen. Loved mother of Susan, Anne-Marie and John, Chris and Athena and the late Caryl, Jono and Ria, and the late Patrick, and their families. Loved by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at St George's Church, 602 Mackay Street Thames, on Friday 26 April at 1.30pm. All communications to 'The Clark Family' c/o 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019