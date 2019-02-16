SHERIDAN, Marie 'Joy'
(formerly Collins):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon LifeCare (Brydon Court) on Saturday 9th February 2019, in her 88th year. Sadly our Mum Joy gained her angel wings to fly to the Pearly Gates. Loved wife of the late Kelly Collins and the late John Sheridan. Amazing mother and mother-in-law to Pauline & Frank, Kelvyn & Cushla, Janice & Kevin, Debbie & Murray, and David & Robyn. Loved friend of Jon & Donna and the late Julie Sheridan. Old Nana-Joy to her 19 grand, and 21 great-grandies. A private service has been held at Joy's request.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019