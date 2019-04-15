BEESTON, Marilyn Kaye
(nee Hoskin):
Passed away suddenly after a long illness on Saturday, 13th April 2019. Beloved wife of Rob, much loved mum of Robert and Scania, step-mum of Harley and Aquitannia. Loved Nana of Kane, Conrad, Amber and Rennae. Loved daughter of Rosina and the late Andrew Huriwhare.
"At peace now with Dad".
All messages to the Beeston family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Marilyn will be held on Wednesday, 17th April at 11:00am at the Oakura Marae, State Highway 45, Oakura. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kidney Foundation of NZ, would be appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019