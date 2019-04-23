RYDER, Marilyn Fay
(nee Jones):
Passed peacefully in Wanganui Hospice on April 20th, surrounded by family and friends. She was a true inspiration to us all. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Janine (Vancouver), Adrian (Sydney) and Petrina and Tim. Treasured Gran to Laura, Jared, Caitlin (dec'd), Logan and Quinn.
You will be forever in
our hearts.
A funeral service will be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday April 27 at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wanganui Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at Marilyn's service.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019