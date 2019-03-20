Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully at Coronation Lodge Rest Home on 19th March 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and the late Graeme Armstrong, Raewyn and Colin Black, Robert, Paul and Leanne, and Sonja. Cherished Nana of her 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. A special thanks to all the staff at Coronation Lodge Rest Home for all their love and care. All messages to the Gordon family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at the Citylife Church, Egmont Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by the interment at Awanui Cemetery.







