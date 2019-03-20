GORDON, Marjorie Kathleen
(nee Goodwin):
Peacefully at Coronation Lodge Rest Home on 19th March 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and the late Graeme Armstrong, Raewyn and Colin Black, Robert, Paul and Leanne, and Sonja. Cherished Nana of her 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. A special thanks to all the staff at Coronation Lodge Rest Home for all their love and care. All messages to the Gordon family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at the Citylife Church, Egmont Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by the interment at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019