KERR, Marjorie Moyra:
Passed away at Ultimate Care Rhapsody on 11 April 2019, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Frank. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and the late Neil Leuthart, Garry and Carole. Treasured Nan to David, Ann and Paul; Ross, Troy and Tracey. Loved Nan to her 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the church. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 15 April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Rosary will be prayed on Sunday evening in the church at 7.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019