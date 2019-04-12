Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away at Ultimate Care Rhapsody on 11 April 2019, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Frank. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and the late Neil Leuthart, Garry and Carole. Treasured Nan to David, Ann and Paul; Ross, Troy and Tracey. Loved Nan to her 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the church. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 15 April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Rosary will be prayed on Sunday evening in the church at 7.00pm.







KERR, Marjorie Moyra:Passed away at Ultimate Care Rhapsody on 11 April 2019, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Frank. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and the late Neil Leuthart, Garry and Carole. Treasured Nan to David, Ann and Paul; Ross, Troy and Tracey. Loved Nan to her 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the church. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 15 April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Rosary will be prayed on Sunday evening in the church at 7.00pm. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019

