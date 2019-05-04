Acknowledgement

KERR, Marjorie Moyra:

Marjorie's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, cards, mass cards, telephone calls and baking during the loss of our dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We thank Ultimate Care Rhapsody and Drs. Smiley and Dalman who looked after Marjorie in such a caring manner, also Jacqueline and the team at Vospers Funeral Services who have been so supportive and professional at this time. Thank you to those who visited Marjorie, attended her Rosary, Requiem Mass and donated to St John Ambulance, also to Margaret, Naomi, Julita, Gabrielle, Father Simon and Father Tom for their support to the family and contribution to the mass which made it a memorable and fitting occasion. Lastly, we thank Kurt and Seth for their video 'A Day in the Life of Nan'.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers