KERR, Marjorie Moyra:
Marjorie's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, cards, mass cards, telephone calls and baking during the loss of our dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We thank Ultimate Care Rhapsody and Drs. Smiley and Dalman who looked after Marjorie in such a caring manner, also Jacqueline and the team at Vospers Funeral Services who have been so supportive and professional at this time. Thank you to those who visited Marjorie, attended her Rosary, Requiem Mass and donated to St John Ambulance, also to Margaret, Naomi, Julita, Gabrielle, Father Simon and Father Tom for their support to the family and contribution to the mass which made it a memorable and fitting occasion. Lastly, we thank Kurt and Seth for their video 'A Day in the Life of Nan'.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 4, 2019