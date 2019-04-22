EICHSTAEDT, Mark David:
Peacefully at home in New Plymouth on Friday 19 April 2019, aged 69. Dearly loved son of Bill and Mollie (both deceased). Loved husband of Trish (deceased). Cherished brother of Sheryl Murphy, Faye and Mike Earley, and Allan and Bev. Respected uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Eichstaedt family can be left on Mark's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/mark. In preference to flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Funeral Mass for Mark will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 26 April at 10.30am, followed by his burial at Awanui Cemetery. Rosary prayers will be prayed in the church on Thursday evening at 5.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019