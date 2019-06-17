MATTOCK, Mary-Louise:
In loving memory of Mary-Lou, who passed away at home, on Friday 14 June 2019. Much loved wife of Brian Mattock. Much loved mother of James, Trent and Shane Bell. Loved stepmother of Eva, Richard, Natisha and Tony Mattock. Adored Grandma of Kyle, Jackson, Cassidy, Anthony, Theodures, Ella, Corban, Tyra, Ty, Sophie, Donovan, Oliver, Nathan, Quintin, Hudson, Louis, Mistque, Candice, Lennox and Emilie-Rose.
May she rest in peace and
will be sadly missed.
Messages to 'The Mattock Family' c/- P.O. Box 4016 New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Mary-Lou's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 19 June at 10.00am. Private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 17 to June 18, 2019