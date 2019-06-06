HETA, Matuakore Thelma:
30.07.1956 – 03.06.2019
Beloved mother of Daphne, Charlie and Martha. It is with much sadness that Thelma's Family wish to advise her many friends and whanau of her untimely death on Monday 3rd June 2019. Aged 62 and 11 months she was so looking forward to her "Gold Card" experience, Kiwi Savings and Mobility Scooter. Thelma is survived by her son, two daughters and 7 grandchildren. Thelma's service will be held on Friday 7th June 2019, 11.00am, at Waiokura Marae, Winks Road, Manaia. Interment at Manaia Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 6, 2019