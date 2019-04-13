CAMERON,
Maureen Adelaide:
Peacefully with her girls beside her at Jean Sandel Retirement Village, on Thursday 11th April 2019, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Len for 58 years. Loving Mum of John and Barbara (Brisbane), Patrick and Randy (London), Margaret and Mark (New Plymouth), Barbara and Deb (Christchurch). Grandmother to Angela, Steven; and Ella-Grace. Sister and Sister-in-law to the late Aileen and Ben, and Margaret and the late Brian. Funeral detail to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019