OGLE, Maurice Kelvin:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Hawera on 26th April 2019. Aged 84 years. Youngest of seven siblings. Survived by his brother Bruce and Rita, and sister Doris. A treasured uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, and friend to many.
A service to celebrate Maurice's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High St, Hawera, on Tuesday 30th April, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in Hawera Cemetery. All communications addressed to The Family of Maurice Ogle C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019