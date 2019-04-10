SYMES, Melissa Jane (Girl):
Much loved mother of Tara, Kobi, Isaac and Jaxon. Loved daughter of Denis and Jenny. Loved sister of Hayden and aunty of Hayley. Precious granddaughter of Peter and Hilda Symes (both deceased), and Rex (deceased) and Jane Craig. All messages to the Symes family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford, or heavenaddress.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Health New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Melissa at the Robert Gibson Memorial Hall, Tauhuri Street, Manaia, on Saturday, 13th April at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019