Merle WALKER

Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
WALKER, Merle Ruth:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 3rd June 2019, surrounded by love at Maida Vale, New Plymouth, aged 66 years. Daughter of the late Eunice and the late Charlie Walker (ex Eltham). Loved sister of Joyce and Selwyn McCann, Gilly and Joy Walker. Special friend of Audrey and Trevor Coleman. Loved Aunty of all her many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Molly Ryan and Maida Vale for their love, care and compassion. All messages to the Walker family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate the life of Merle will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 6th June, at 10.30am. Thereafter to The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium for a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 5, 2019
