ARMSTRONG,
Mervyn Harawira:
On Sunday, 10th March 2019, at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford. At rest at last after a long illness. Beloved husband for over 53 years of Maureen (nee Evans). Loved father of Kim and Brent, Gareth, Dane, Shannon and Tony Farmer. Loved grandfather of Miriamai, Jaden, Rinay, Breydon, Kiara, Sayla and Grayson and partners, and great-grandfather of Lewis, Demo, Taane, Te Aroha and the late Nevaeh.
Sadly missed.
Ride free my love.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to Merv's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Merv at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Regan Street, Stratford, on Thursday, 14th March, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019