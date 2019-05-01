SILVER,

Michael John (Mike):

Passed away suddenly at home on April 27, 2019. Dearly loved soulmate of Sandie. Much loved Dad of Hayden and Melanie, and Darnielle and Andy. Loved Step-Dad to Chris and Kim, Mark and Rosie, and Dean, plus the Hampton family. Special Pop to Poppie, Mia, Alfie, Chase, Baxter and Baby B. Treasured brother of Ian and Gillian, David and Aileen, plus all the Silver families. Brother-in-law to Pam Bremford and Geoff Kiddle. Loved special friend to Lorraine and Graeme Fairless. A service will be held to celebrate Mike's life at The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11am. All messages to the Silver family can be sent c/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.





